Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.30

Media coverage about Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) has trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inspired Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6588804398311 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ INSE) opened at 12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post ($2.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, formerly Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp., is a global games technology company. The Company is engaged in developing and operating digital games and networks. The Company is engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming (SBG) systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming and lottery operators around the world.

