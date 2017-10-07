Insider Selling: Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Director Sells $748,301.10 in Stock

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $748,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimbal Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.20, for a total transaction of $777,888.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $703,778.40.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ TSLA) opened at 356.88 on Friday. Tesla Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $59.56 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.28) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,129,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,934,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,651,654,000 after buying an additional 280,941 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $361.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.87.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

