Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) SVP Sells $224,619.20 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total transaction of $224,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Randy Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $205,077.60.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $212,617.60.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ ORLY) opened at 212.94 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.68 and a 200 day moving average of $224.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS AG cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $272.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.21.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

