Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Sells $1,714,932.40 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) insider Michael Byron sold 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $1,714,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Byron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Michael Byron sold 409 shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $69,943.09.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) opened at 181.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $191.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.28.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 36.9% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 186.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Vetr upgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

About NVIDIA Corporation

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

