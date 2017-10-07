Insider Selling: Lennox International, Inc. (LII) VP Sells $21,867.28 in Stock

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) VP Chris Kosel sold 122 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.24, for a total value of $21,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Chris Kosel sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.51, for a total value of $61,943.07.
Lennox International, Inc. (LII) traded up 1.54% on Friday, hitting $184.32. The stock had a trading volume of 422,528 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.24. Lennox International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.97 and a 12-month high of $192.58. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.15.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 1,821.73% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.35%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lennox International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,122,000 after acquiring an additional 128,170 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on LII shares. BidaskClub raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $162.50) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.83.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.