Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $153,520.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) opened at 146.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post $10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) CEO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/insider-selling-jazz-pharmaceuticals-plc-jazz-ceo-sells-150000-00-in-stock.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.