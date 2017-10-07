Insider Selling: Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) CFO Sells $122,375.20 in Stock

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) CFO Jason Ryan sold 3,154 shares of Foundation Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $122,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Jason Ryan sold 5,084 shares of Foundation Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $202,190.68.

On Thursday, July 6th, Jason Ryan sold 6,683 shares of Foundation Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $259,567.72.

Shares of Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) opened at 46.90 on Friday. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69 billion.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.16). Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 109.63% and a negative net margin of 131.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine, Inc. will post ($4.67) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Foundation Medicine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Foundation Medicine by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Foundation Medicine by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

