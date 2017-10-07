Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) CFO Sells $45,250.00 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Debanjan Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $42,925.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ CTMX) opened at 21.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company’s market capitalization is $792.64 million.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.47) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $37.00 target price on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

