Insider Selling: Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) Chairman Sells $2,032,575.00 in Stock

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Chairman Charles M. Diker sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,032,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE CMD) opened at 97.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.25. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.32 million. Cantel Medical Corp. had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cantel Medical Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cantel Medical Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark Co. lowered Cantel Medical Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Cantel Medical Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth $376,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth $246,860,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth $96,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth $75,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. during the second quarter worth $75,715,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical Corp. is a provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. The Company’s operating segments include Endoscopy; Water Purification and Filtration; Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. Its Endoscopy segment includes medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies.

