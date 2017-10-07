Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) CFO Sells $179,452.84 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Corie S. Barry sold 3,134 shares of Best Buy Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $179,452.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) opened at 58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Best Buy Co. had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Best Buy Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 18,281.8% during the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,050 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 65.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co. during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

About Best Buy Co.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

