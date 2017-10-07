Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) SVP Sells $64,327.80 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $64,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ ADSK) opened at 116.96 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $25.64 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.77.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.26.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

