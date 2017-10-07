Insider Selling: American Express Company (AXP) Insider Sells $926,326.50 in Stock

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $926,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 91.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.21. American Express Company has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $91.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $2,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,916,145,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 104,647 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

