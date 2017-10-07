Insider Selling: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) SVP Sells $16,800.00 in Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ ALXN) traded down 1.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $141.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,777 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $149.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.15 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALXN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,926,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,424,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,785,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,992,000 after purchasing an additional 318,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,860,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,099,000 after purchasing an additional 561,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,175,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,349,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

