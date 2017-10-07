Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (MSLH) Insider Buys £147.90 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($196.18).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 4th, Martyn Coffey purchased 35 shares of Marshalls plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £152.60 ($202.41).

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) opened at 439.30 on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 12-month low of GBX 257.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 431.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 394.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 867.35 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls plc from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 490 ($6.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls plc in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls plc from GBX 375 ($4.97) to GBX 415 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls plc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Marshalls plc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430 ($5.70).

About Marshalls plc

Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of hard landscaping products to both the domestic and public sector and commercial end markets. The Company’s segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets.

