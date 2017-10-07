Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.98.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ INO) traded down 0.45% during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 966,885 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $600.01 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s revenue was up 229.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 793,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

