Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $73.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Corp. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Independent Bank Corp. alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) opened at 74.85 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Independent Bank Corp. had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/independent-bank-corp-indb-earns-hold-rating-from-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Independent Bank Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $79,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Ruggiero sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $29,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $208,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,443 shares of company stock worth $607,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 117,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 21.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Corp.

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.