Imperial Brands PLC (IMT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,500 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($47.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.43) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMT. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 3,600 ($47.75) to GBX 3,770 ($50.01) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their target price on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,370 ($57.97) to GBX 4,000 ($53.06) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 3,800 ($50.40) target price on Imperial Brands PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($67.65) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($54.38) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,070 ($53.99).
Imperial Brands PLC (LON IMT) opened at 3678.00 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,154.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,654.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,758.37.
Imperial Brands PLC Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.
