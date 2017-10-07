IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News stories about IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IEC Electronics Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0829698889241 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IEC Electronics Corp in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IEC Electronics Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of IEC Electronics Corp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IEC Electronics Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) traded down 0.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 30,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. IEC Electronics Corp has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock’s market cap is $50.77 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

IEC Electronics Corp (NYSE:IEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. IEC Electronics Corp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 24.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that IEC Electronics Corp will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEC Electronics Corp Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) to a range of technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with an array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking.

