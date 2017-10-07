I.D. Systems (IDSY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media stories about I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. I.D. Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.0860699143387 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ IDSY) traded up 0.29% on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,557 shares. I.D. Systems has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $94.03 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In related news, major shareholder Lloyd I. Miller III purchased 260,000 shares of I.D. Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

I.D. Systems, Inc (I.D. Systems) develops, markets and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions for managing and securing enterprise assets, which include industrial vehicles, such as forklifts and airport ground support equipment, rental vehicles, and transportation assets, such as dry van trailers, refrigerated trailers, railcars and containers.

