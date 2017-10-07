Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Insider Sells $614,200.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) insider Maryam Banikarim sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) opened at 61.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Hyatt Hotels Corporation had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 581.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 218,013 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 34.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

