Humana Inc. (HUM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Humana by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 479,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 156,849 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Humana by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE HUM) opened at 246.90 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.50 and a 1-year high of $259.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.41. Humana had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post $11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.50.

In other news, VP M Todoroff Christopher sold 22,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $5,791,546.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $770,759.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,777.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,595 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

