Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) PT Set at €81.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.74 ($84.40).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) opened at 75.829 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €73.06 and a 200-day moving average of €68.50. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €47.91 and a 12-month high of €77.20. The firm has a market cap of €5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.965.

About Hugo Boss AG

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrens fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

