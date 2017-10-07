Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s (HRZN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning. National Securities currently has a $10.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

“• HRZN offered $37.4 million (including the green shoe) of 6.25% notes due 2024. The 2024 note proceeds will be used to redeem the $33.0 million of 2019 notes with a coupon rate 113 bps higher than the new issue. These interest savings are significant and Horizon was wise to take advantage of the current risk-off environment to price a baby bond issue as cheap as they did.



• We continue to expect all-in effective yield and thus NIM (net investment margin) to decline Y/Y for 2017 as a result of the drag on yields from heightened non-accruals before we expect the interest saving swill help bolster NIM Y/Y for 2018 even as we model further effective yield decreases.



• We continue to expect further NAV decreases at HRZN as credit issues have continued to pop up regularly and other non-accruals such as ScoreBig were written down significantly more after having already been placed on non-accrual status. This does not give us much confidence in the ability of Horizon to maintain NAV/share and we expect this to decrease until 2Q18.



• We are revising our 2017 NII/share estimate to $1.04 from $0.98 and our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.05 from $0.96.,” National Securities’ analyst wrote.

Get Horizon Technology Finance Corporation alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRZN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,236 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corporation will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s (HRZN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at National Securities” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/horizon-technology-finance-corporations-hrzn-neutral-rating-reiterated-at-national-securities.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -749.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 158,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 24,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Corporation by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize investment portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.