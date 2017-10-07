Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS AG set a $16.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) opened at 13.54 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $2.21 billion. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $289.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.01 million. Horizon Pharma PLC had a negative net margin of 42.40% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

