Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) Price Target Increased to C$2.15 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.33.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE HNL) traded up 1.84% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 339,693 shares. Horizon North Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company’s market cap is $240.11 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc (Horizon North) is a Canada-based is a remote resource development service company. The Company provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The Company’s segments include Camps & Catering, Matting and Corporate.

