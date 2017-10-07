Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on Horizon Bancorp (IN) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) traded up 1.43% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,768 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

In related news, insider James D. Neff sold 6,643 shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,934.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Neff sold 1,800 shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,254 shares of company stock valued at $713,536. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

