HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HopFed Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.376086752595 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) traded up 1.85% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 2,830 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.12. HopFed Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts anticipate that HopFed Bancorp will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Clay Smith bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,688 shares of company stock worth $66,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About HopFed Bancorp

HopFed Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank USA, Inc (the Bank). The Bank is a Kentucky state chartered commercial bank based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with branch offices in Kentucky and Tennessee. The business of the Bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including United States Government and agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations (CMOs), and mortgage-backed securities.

