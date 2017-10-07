Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 364 Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 71.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,857,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,127 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 30.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,326,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,214 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 52.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,514,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 25.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,241,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 6,557.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 783,271 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger N.V. alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc-acquires-364-shares-of-schlumberger-n-v-slb.html.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) opened at 68.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.11 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Schlumberger N.V.’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is currently 1,538.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger N.V. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS AG set a $90.00 price objective on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger N.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.52.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.