Honeywell International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,975 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 394% compared to the typical volume of 1,008 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.22.

In other news, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $57,397.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total value of $110,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International (HON) opened at 143.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.72. Honeywell International has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $143.75. The company has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post $7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

