Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,440,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,902,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.21 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,291.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) opened at 115.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.30 and a 12-month high of $136.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 636.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup Inc. set a $132.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG lowered Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $157.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

