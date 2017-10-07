Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.33 ($3.63).

HOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining Plc from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($3.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.85) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.78) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining Plc in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) traded down 1.57% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 219.40. The stock had a trading volume of 846,117 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.11 billion. Hochschild Mining Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 186.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 337.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.41%.

Hochschild Mining Plc Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc is engaged in mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It has approximately three operating mines (Arcata, Pallancata and Inmaculada) located in southern Peru and approximately one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina. Its segments include Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other.

