Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $13.02 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HIMX. ValuEngine raised Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cann initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.03.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ HIMX) opened at 11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 934,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

