Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 825 ($10.94) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 830 ($11.01) price target (up from GBX 804 ($10.66)) on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Investec increased their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 812 ($10.77) to GBX 815 ($10.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Food Group plc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 813 ($10.78).

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) opened at 759.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 561.95 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 752.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.68. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 550.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 807.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Hilton Food Group plc

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

