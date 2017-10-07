HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SMH) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Shares of Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) opened at 94.87 on Friday. Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92.

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF Profile

Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) is a non-diversified investment company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors United States Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. The Index is a rules based index intended to track the overall performance of 25 of the largest United States listed, publicly traded semiconductor companies.

