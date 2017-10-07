HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 941 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Everest Re Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its position in Everest Re Group by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 101,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE RE) opened at 225.01 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $189.43 and a 1-year high of $277.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.27. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post $14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $259.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.89.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

