HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,831,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) opened at 53.35 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.67% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $203.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $4,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

