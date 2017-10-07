HFF, Inc. (HF) Shares Bought by Friedberg Investment Management

Friedberg Investment Management boosted its position in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. HFF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Friedberg Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Friedberg Investment Management owned approximately 0.57% of HFF worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in HFF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in HFF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HFF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HFF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in HFF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

HFF, Inc. (HF) traded up 0.87% on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,506 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. HFF, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $41.06.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. HFF had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. On average, analysts predict that HFF, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised HFF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HFF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 14,787 shares of HFF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $551,998.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 525,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Gibson sold 37,331 shares of HFF stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,388,339.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,299,973.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,064 shares of company stock worth $9,280,216 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

