Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Shares Sold by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry Gomez sold 494,360 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $7,351,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 15,333 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $270,934.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,934.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,255,362 shares of company stock valued at $66,291,207. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) opened at 14.80 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.56 and a beta of 2.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

