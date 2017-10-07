Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

HRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Heroux Devtek in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heroux Devtek presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.33.

Shares of Heroux Devtek (TSE HRX) opened at 14.42 on Tuesday. Heroux Devtek has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $521.11 million and a P/E ratio of 17.00.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Heroux Devtek Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems and aircraft controls through its Magtron operations, as well as fluid filters products through its Bolton operations.

