Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRI. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Herc Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Herc Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Herc Holdings (HRI) opened at 50.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.43 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. Herc Holdings has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.25. Herc Holdings had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings will post ($0.55) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bruce Dressel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.02 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,506.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 109,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,255,248.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Herc Holdings in the first quarter worth $154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Herc Holdings in the second quarter worth $183,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Herc Holdings in the first quarter worth $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Herc Holdings in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herc Holdings in the third quarter worth $286,000.

Herc Holdings Inc is an equipment rental supplier. The Company operates approximately 280 branches, of which approximately 270 are in the United States and Canada. It supplies equipment to the markets, including commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture.

