Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS HNNMY) opened at 5.32 on Thursday. Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.08.

About Hennes & Mauritz AB

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, jewelry, scarves, hats, belts, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; hair styling, body care, and make-up accessories; and homeware accessories for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and childrens room.

