Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group LLC Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) received a $50.00 target price from Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Vetr raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Get Helmerich & Payne Inc. alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (HP) opened at 51.53 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $5.60 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $85.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post ($1.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-given-a-50-00-price-target-by-jefferies-group-llc-analysts.html.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,009.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.