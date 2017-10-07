Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Position Maintained by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 203,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 54.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,436 shares during the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,221 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.67. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

HTLF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

