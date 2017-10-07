Head to Head Survey: Shore Bancshares (SHBI) versus Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ: SHBI) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $54.88 million 3.96 $10.15 million $0.80 21.40 Flagstar Bancorp $783.00 million 2.61 $149.76 million $2.62 13.67

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 16.85% 6.65% 0.86% Flagstar Bancorp 16.52% 10.15% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shore Bancshares and Flagstar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flagstar Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Shore Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware. The Company is engaged in the banking business through CNB, a Maryland commercial bank with trust powers and The Talbot Bank of Easton, a Maryland commercial bank (the Banks). Its Insurance Products and Services segment provides a range of insurance products and services to businesses and consumers in the Company’s market areas. The Banks provide a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County and Dorchester County in Maryland and in Kent County, Delaware.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment includes services and subservices mortgage loans, on a fee basis, for others. The Community Banking segment originates loans, provides deposits and fee based services to consumer, business and mortgage lending customers through its Branch Banking, Business and Commercial Banking, Government Banking, Warehouse Lending and Held-for-Investment Portfolio groups. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and others. Other financial services include lines of credit, revolving credit, inventory and accounts receivable.

