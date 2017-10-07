Head-To-Head Review: Twilio (TWLO) versus Its Peers

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Twilio to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Twilio Inc. alerts:

58.1% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Twilio has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -13.42% -15.40% -12.25% Twilio Competitors -62.15% -91.89% -16.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Twilio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 1 2 14 0 2.76 Twilio Competitors 175 1501 2849 96 2.62

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twilio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $336.73 million -$34.74 million -62.21 Twilio Competitors $761.43 million $137.65 million -12.15

Twilio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Twilio beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc. offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its Programmable Communications Cloud offers building blocks that enable its customers to build what they need. Its Programmable Communications Cloud includes Programmable Voice, Programmable Messaging, Programmable Video and Use Case APIs. The Super Network is its software layer that allows its customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. It interconnects with communications networks around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.