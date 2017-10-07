Head-To-Head Review: Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) versus Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE: RRTS) and Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Macquarie Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Macquarie Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.97 billion 0.18 $100.85 million $0.66 14.17 Macquarie Infrastructure $1.75 billion 3.43 $604.97 million $2.16 33.66

Macquarie Infrastructure has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems. Roadrunner Transportation Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macquarie Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Macquarie Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Macquarie Infrastructure 10.12% 5.71% 2.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Macquarie Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Macquarie Infrastructure 0 1 3 0 2.75

Roadrunner Transportation Systems presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $89.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Macquarie Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macquarie Infrastructure is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Roadrunner Transportation Systems does not pay a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure pays out 255.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macquarie Infrastructure has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macquarie Infrastructure beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload and Global Solutions. The Company utilizes a third-party network of transportation providers, consisting of independent contractors (ICs) and purchased power providers, to serve a diverse customer base. It primarily focuses on small to mid-size shippers.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services. Its group of businesses provides services to businesses, government agencies and individuals in the United States. IMTT segment provides bulk liquid terminal services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, Atlantic Aviation operated Fixed based operations (FBOs) at 69 airports in the United States. The businesses in its CP segment sell electricity to off-takers, pursuant to multi-year contracts. MIC Hawaii segment consists of Hawaii Gas and several smaller businesses. Hawaii Gas consists of a gas utility and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution business.

