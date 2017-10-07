Head-To-Head Review: Ormat Technologies (ORA) vs. Cleco Corporate Holdings (CNL)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) and Cleco Corporate Holdings (NYSE:CNL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cleco Corporate Holdings does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Cleco Corporate Holdings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $720.40 million 4.20 $336.78 million $2.19 27.67 Cleco Corporate Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cleco Corporate Holdings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ormat Technologies and Cleco Corporate Holdings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cleco Corporate Holdings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $66.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Cleco Corporate Holdings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Cleco Corporate Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 15.36% 10.25% 4.97% Cleco Corporate Holdings 8.24% 5.05% 1.60%

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Cleco Corporate Holdings on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries around the world, and sells the electricity it generates. The Product Segment designs, manufactures and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal, and recovered energy-based power plants. It manufactures products that produce electricity from recovered energy or waste heat.

About Cleco Corporate Holdings

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, formerly Cleco Corporation, is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Cleco Power and Other. Cleco Power is a regulated electric utility company that owns over 10 generating units with a total nameplate capacity of approximately 3,330 megawatts (MW) and serves approximately 287,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns one transmission substation in Louisiana and one transmission substation in Mississippi. Cleco Power is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity within Louisiana. It owns natural gas pipelines and interconnections at all of its generating facilities, which allow it to access various natural gas supply markets and maintain an economical fuel supply for its customers. The Company holds investments in its subsidiary, Cleco Power LLC (Cleco Power).

