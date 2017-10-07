Head-To-Head Review: Lexmark International (LXK) vs. Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Lexmark International (NYSE: LXK) and Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) are both technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexmark International and Seagate Technology PLC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexmark International N/A N/A N/A ($1.08) -37.49 Seagate Technology PLC $10.77 billion 0.90 $2.05 billion $2.58 13.10

Seagate Technology PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Lexmark International. Lexmark International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagate Technology PLC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lexmark International has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology PLC has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Lexmark International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Seagate Technology PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lexmark International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Seagate Technology PLC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lexmark International pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Seagate Technology PLC pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Lexmark International pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seagate Technology PLC pays out 97.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seagate Technology PLC has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Seagate Technology PLC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lexmark International and Seagate Technology PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexmark International 2.17% 7.30% 2.01% Seagate Technology PLC 7.17% 81.87% 13.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lexmark International and Seagate Technology PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexmark International 0 0 0 0 N/A Seagate Technology PLC 3 20 6 1 2.17

Seagate Technology PLC has a consensus price target of $40.81, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Seagate Technology PLC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seagate Technology PLC is more favorable than Lexmark International.

Summary

Seagate Technology PLC beats Lexmark International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexmark International

Lexmark International, Inc. is a United States-based company, which is a provider of printing and imaging products, software, solutions and services. The Company’s software scans everything from spreadsheets to medical images, and provides services to banking, healthcare, insurance and retail companies. It creates enterprise software, hardware and services that remove inefficiencies of information silos and disconnected processes. It offers various services, such as managed print services, hardware warranty and repair service, professional services and enterprise software services. It offers solutions, such as financial process automation, business process management, Web information integration and consumer loan origination. Its hardware category includes equipment collection program, and Smart multifunction product (MFP) includes device management and mobile print solutions. It produces and distributes millions of supplies each year, including ink, toner and paper.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers. Its storage technology portfolio also includes storage subsystems and high performance computing solutions. Its products are designed for applications in enterprise servers and storage systems, client compute applications and client non-compute applications. It designs, fabricates and assembles various components found in its disk drives, including read/write heads and recording media. Its design and manufacturing operations are based on technology platforms that are used to produce various disk drive products that serve multiple data storage applications and markets.

