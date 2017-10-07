Head-To-Head Review: Gray Television (GTN) and The Competition

Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) is one of 32 public companies in the “Broadcasting” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gray Television to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gray Television Inc. alerts:

This table compares Gray Television and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $872.25 million $332.14 million 10.09 Gray Television Competitors $10.65 billion $3.19 billion 19.42

Gray Television’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. Gray Television is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Gray Television has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television’s peers have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 13.38% 17.32% 3.12% Gray Television Competitors -23.17% 12.73% 2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gray Television and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gray Television Competitors 193 959 2151 42 2.61

Gray Television presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.00%. As a group, “Broadcasting” companies have a potential upside of 23.51%. Given Gray Television’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gray Television has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gray Television beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.