Head to Head Contrast: Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) vs. Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Newmont Mining Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Newmont Mining Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Newmont Mining Corporation and Sandstorm Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Mining Corporation 1 5 11 0 2.59 Sandstorm Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75

Newmont Mining Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Newmont Mining Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont Mining Corporation and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Mining Corporation -6.73% 6.67% 3.82% Sandstorm Gold N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Newmont Mining Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sandstorm Gold does not pay a dividend. Newmont Mining Corporation pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmont Mining Corporation and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Mining Corporation $7.11 billion 2.85 $2.76 billion ($0.90) -42.29 Sandstorm Gold $68.17 million 12.80 $43.87 million N/A N/A

Newmont Mining Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold.

Summary

Newmont Mining Corporation beats Sandstorm Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa. The Company’s North America segment consists primarily of Carlin, Phoenix, Twin Creeks and Long Canyon in the state of Nevada, and Cripple Creek &Victor (CC&V) in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The Company’s South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru and Merian in Suriname. The Company’s Asia Pacific segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Company’s Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. As of December 31, 2016, it had gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles (59,000 square kilometers).

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate. The Company has acquired a portfolio of approximately 140 streams and royalties, of which approximately 20 of the underlying mines are producing. The Company’s projects include Yamana Silver Stream; Cerro Moro, which is located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of the coastal port city of Puerto Deseado; Chapada Mine, which is located 270 kilometers northwest of Brasilia in Goias state, Brazil; Black Fox Mine; Santa Elena Mine; Bachelor Lake Mine; Karma Mine; Ming Mine, Bracemac-McLeod Mine and Aurizona Mine.

